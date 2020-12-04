1/1
Edward Hirko
Edward Hirko

Endwell - Edward Hirko, 89, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was predeceased by his parents, John & Mary Hirko; and his 10 siblings. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Marion Hirko; a son and daughter-in-law, Craig & Linda Hirko; a daughter and son-in-law, Nancy & Barry Graver; 2 grandchildren, Amanda & Michael Rasbeck and Sarah & Steven Wagner; 3 great-grandchildren, Madison, Asher and Grayson. Also survived by his sister, Margaret Sebesta; and many nieces and nephews. Ed was a member of St. James Church and a retired Mechanical Designer of Singer-Link Corp. with 35 years of service. A Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:30 AM on Monday, December 7, at St. James Church, 155 Main St., Johnson City, NY, where the family will receive friends from 9:30 AM until the time of the Mass at 10:30 AM. Burial will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to St. James Food Pantry. Arrangements by Bednarsky Funeral Home, Inc.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
DEC
7
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. James Church
