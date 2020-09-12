Or Copy this URL to Share

Johnson City - Edward J. Metzar, 82, passed away September 11, 2020. He is survived by his daughter Jean Metzar (Deborah Bonn) and son Thomas Metzar (Jerry Halbert) , their mother Marion (Phillips) Metzar. his companion Marilyn Hileman, his brother William (Dianne) Metzar, his aunt Irene (Metzar) DePersis (Ed), two nephews; Andrew (Lindsay) and Nicholas (Leslie), 2 great nieces, several cousins and many dear friends. Ed was predeceased by his parents John and Catherine (Zaremczan) Metzar. Ed served in the US Navy on the USS Valley Forge. He worked for IBM for many years and through his work ethic and continuing education at IBM Schools worked his way up to the position of Engineering Manager. In retirement he drove school bus for Johnson City Schools, affectionately known by the students as "Mr. Ed". His ever present smile and laugh endeared him as a friend to many. Ed enjoyed spending time with his family at their cottage in Cape Vincent, NY and on many camping trips to Maine. Always active, he enjoyed golf (known as "Fast Eddie"), boating, dining with friends and fixing things.



Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Wednesday at the Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home, 483 Chenango St. Binghamton. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday from 5:00-7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the BC Humane Society, 167 Conklin Ave. Binghamton 13903. Sign his guestbook at











