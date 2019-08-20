Services
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
607-754-0110
Edward J. Misulich

Edward J. Misulich Obituary
Edward J. Misulich

Binghamton - Edward J. Misulich, 84 passed away on August 15th, after a battle with cancer. Predeceased by his wife Sandra, parents John and Violet, brother Richard. He is survived by daughter Sue and Dave Taggart of Flagstaff Arizona. Son Steve and Dee Misulich of Peoria Arizona, Grandson Nikolas Misulich and Melisa of Peoria Arizona, Granddaughter Steffanie Misulich of Peoria Arizona. Sister Margaret and Harold Petticrew, sister Marilyn and Steve Branning. Sister in law Janet Misulich.

Ed was a US Army veteran, a 37 year IBM employee and a member of the 25 year club. Attended UE high school and State Tech. He was a member of the Rock Bottom Players, Union Historical Society, Antique Society and Arts Core at Binghamton University. A 20 year volunteer at Binghamton General Hospital. Ed traveled the world and enjoyed many cruises.

At the request of the family there will be no calling hours. A celebration of Ed's life will be held at the convenience of the family.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in Ed's honor to the Humane Society.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019
