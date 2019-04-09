Services
Richards Funeral Home
3670 Waverly Road
Owego, NY 13827
607-687-3210
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Richards Funeral Home
3670 Waverly Road
Owego, NY 13827
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Richards Funeral Home
3670 Waverly Road
Owego, NY 13827
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Strong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward J. Strong Sr.


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edward J. Strong Sr. Obituary
Edward J. Strong, Sr.

Appleton - Edward J. Strong, Sr., 80, of Appleton, WI, passed away peacefully at home on April 3, 2019. He was born on October 26, 1938 the son of the late Harold and Louise Strong. He was predeceased by his brother Harold Strong and his sisters in law, Mary Strong and Alice Strong; He is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Wilma Strong, who he married on November 7, 1970; his children, Edward Strong Jr., Christopher Strong; his sister in law, Ethel Strong; brothers, Henry Strong, Olen Strong, William (Barb) Strong, Robert (Ruth) Strong, Charles (Elizabeth) Strong, and Steve Strong. Ed was a military pharmacist for US Army for 22 years. During his military career Ed served in numerous US and overseas locations, including 2 tours in Korea. After leaving the military, Ed worked as a pharmacist for the Veterans Administration.

A Memorial Service will be held at Richards Funeral Home, 3670 Waverly Rd, Owego, NY 13827 on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 11:00AM with Rev. Ben Baker, officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Woodlawn National Cemetery, Elmira. Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday, from 10:00AM until the time of service. Please share your memories at www.RichardsFH.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now