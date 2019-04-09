|
Edward J. Strong, Sr.
Appleton - Edward J. Strong, Sr., 80, of Appleton, WI, passed away peacefully at home on April 3, 2019. He was born on October 26, 1938 the son of the late Harold and Louise Strong. He was predeceased by his brother Harold Strong and his sisters in law, Mary Strong and Alice Strong; He is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Wilma Strong, who he married on November 7, 1970; his children, Edward Strong Jr., Christopher Strong; his sister in law, Ethel Strong; brothers, Henry Strong, Olen Strong, William (Barb) Strong, Robert (Ruth) Strong, Charles (Elizabeth) Strong, and Steve Strong. Ed was a military pharmacist for US Army for 22 years. During his military career Ed served in numerous US and overseas locations, including 2 tours in Korea. After leaving the military, Ed worked as a pharmacist for the Veterans Administration.
A Memorial Service will be held at Richards Funeral Home, 3670 Waverly Rd, Owego, NY 13827 on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 11:00AM with Rev. Ben Baker, officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Woodlawn National Cemetery, Elmira. Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday, from 10:00AM until the time of service. Please share your memories at www.RichardsFH.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 9, 2019