Edward J. "Eddie" Widrick
Endwell - Edward "Eddie" Stavana, 64, of Endwell, New York passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Absolut Care of Endicott after a long battle with prostate cancer. Mr. Stavana was predeceased by his parents, Emil and Nadia (Pecuzek) Stavana. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Tonya Stavana; two sons, Christopher and Timothy Stavana; step-mother, Mary Ann Stavana; two sisters and brother-in-law, Elaine and Tim Rulla, Sally Stavana; several nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Eddie graduated from Youngstown State University and worked as a software engineer for IBM. His family would like to extend their appreciation to Dr. Yalamanchili and Broome Oncology for their wonderful care of Eddie. He will be missed by many! Life Celebration Services will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego, NY with Pastor John Widrick, officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday from 2:00 to 3:45 p.m. prior to the services at the funeral home. Note: All state required social distancing guidelines to be followed. Condolences may be made to Eddie's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
02:00 - 03:45 PM
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
JUL
18
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
15 Park St.
Owego, NY 13827
607-687-1775
