Edward James Coddington
Conway - Edward James Coddington, age 84, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at his home with his family by his side.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years Esther Coddington; his children, Edward "Nick" Coddington (Debra), David Coddington (Colleen), Mary Edsall (Douglas), Joseph Coddington, Daniel Coddington (Caren), Carol Gage (John), Helen Holmberg (Richard), Brian Coddington, Sean Coddington (Elizabeth), and Christopher Coddington (Marley); his 17 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; his brother Eugene Coddington; and his sister Carolyn DeFalco.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM Monday, August 12, 2019, at The Catholic Church of St. James, 1071 Academy Drive Conway, South Carolina officiated by Rev. Oscar Borda.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held, starting at 1:00 PM Saturday August 17, 2019 at Conklin Community Center 956 Conklin Rd, Conklin, NY 13748.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019