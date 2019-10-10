|
Edward James Lester
Johnson City - passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019 at his residence. Edward attended JCHS and then served in the U.S. Air Force. He drove truck for over 20 years at Fowler Williams, aka Fast Eddie. He later worked at BOCES. He was passionate about NY Yankees, NY Giants, fishing, his cat Gizmo and seeing his many grandchildren and great grandchildren. A special appreciation for his son Edward who was his pal and caretaker. He is survived by his children, Cindy Hershberger of Johnson City, NY; Edward D. Lester of Johnson City, NY; John M. Lester, New Milford, PA; Kylie and Mike Igo of Binghamton, NY; Reid Lester of Binghamton, NY. He is also survived by his siblings, Beverly and Bud Whidden of Port Crane, NY; Michael Lester of Endicott, NY; and Kathy Kubik of Johnson City, NY; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; and other family members. He was predeceased by his son, Douglas Lester. His family and friends will greatly miss him! A private burial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019