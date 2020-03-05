Services
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home - Winchester
300 First Avenue NW
Winchester, TN 37398
931-967-2222
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
2:00 PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home - Winchester
300 First Avenue NW
Winchester, TN 37398
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
3:00 PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home - Winchester
300 First Avenue NW
Winchester, TN 37398
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Elston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward John Elston

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward John Elston Obituary
Edward John Elston

Winchester, TN - Edward John Elston, 77, of Winchester, Tennessee passed away March 2, 2020 at home. He was predeceased by his parents, Fred and Pauline Elston, and Husband Robert Evans. He is survived by his loving children Jamie (John Allen) of Long Beach, Mississippi, Dean (Jennifer) of Springboro, Ohio, and Michael (Michelle) of Carlisle, Pennsylvania. He also leaves two beloved grandchildren, Jacob & Lucy, his brothers, David (Louise) Elston, Eugene (Linda) Elston and Mark (Judy) Elston, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Ed was born in Elmira, NY on June 24th 1942, attended Elmira Southside High School, and graduated from SUNY Cortland. He taught English at Maine-Endwell Senior High School for 30 years and served for a brief time as a Village of Endicott, NY Trustee. Ed loved reading, writing, cooking and fellowship with friends and family. He and Bob shared a love for cats, including Callie, who will soon have a new home.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, March 9th at 3 PM (Central Time) at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, 300 First Ave NW, Winchester, TN 37398, (931)-967-2222, www.moorecortner.com. The family will receive guests prior to the service beginning at 2 PM.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 5 to Mar. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home - Winchester
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -