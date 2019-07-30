|
|
Edward (Eddie) Joseph Murray
Delray Beach - Edward (Eddie) Joseph Murray, 81, of Delray Beach, Fl died in the comfort of his own home on July 20, 2019 with his wife of 57 years, Sharon, by his side.
Born on May 21, 1938 in Endicott, NY, Eddie served in the United States Army and Army Reserves starting in 1959 through 1962. From there, Eddie worked at IBM for 33 years as an Accountant. He was a true outdoorsman who enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, sailing, photography, and taking long walks at their summer cottage in Greene, NY and on the beach in Florida. What he enjoyed most was spending time with his family.
Eddie was predeceased by his parents Henry and Evelyn Murray, his sister and brother-in-law Barbara and Richard Rodman; mother-in-law and father-in-law Bea and Frank Gabriel; brother-in-law Wesley Gabriel; nieces Kristin Kvaltine and Cheyenne Ralston; and hunting friend Joseph Palka.
Eddie is survived by his wife Sharon; son David Murray; daughters Susan Murray and Kelly VanDermark; daughter-in-law Elaine Murray; son-in-law Sherman VanDermark; grandchildren Zoe Murray, Kenzie Murray and Ashton VanDermark, and "adopted grandchildren" Allie Shumeyko and Chris Shumeyko; nieces Terry Rodman Brearley and Jill Rodman Schaffer; sisters-in-law Lorraine Brewer and Annamae Hurlburt, brothers-in-law Frank, Gary, John and Glen Gabriel; many nieces and nephews; and dear friends Tom Bushnell, Bill O'Brien and hunting friend Tom Breese.
Calling hours will be held on August 2, 9:00am to 10:00am at Saint Ambrose Church, 203 Washington Avenue, Endicott, NY followed by a funeral mass. In lieu of flowers, donations can be directed to Trustbridge Hospice Foundation: 3500 East Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 or online at trustbridgefoundation.org.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from July 30 to Aug. 1, 2019