|
|
Edward N. Yankovich
Vestal - Edward N. Yankovich, 69 of Vestal, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was predeceased by his father, Edward Yankovich; his in-laws, Hilda and Joseph Koperwas. He is survived by his loving wife of over 40 years, Shirley; his mother, Agnes Yankovich Kuhar; his sister, Debra Yankovich Fisher; his sister-in-law, Debra Simoncini and her husband,Christopher; his nieces, Kimberlee Borthwick, Tamara Fisher-Blondell (Michael); his nephews, Michael (Leah), Daniel (Brittany), and Christopher Simoncini; also his furry buddy, Hunter. Ed was an avid sports fan, particularly the Penn State Nittany Lions. He was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Russian Orthodox Church, Endicott. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Mercy House for their kindness and loving care. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, 9:30 AM from the Leon Pucedo Funeral Home, Inc. 1905 Watson Blvd. Endicott and 10:00 AM at Sts. Peter and Paul Church 210 Hill Ave. Endicott. The family will receive friends at the Pucedo Funeral Home on Monday from 5 to 7 PM. The Rev. Timothy Holowatch will hold a Panachida Service Monday evening 6:30 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to Mercy House 212 N. McKinley Ave. Endiocott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020