Edward "Jack" Najarian
Greene - Edward "Jack" Najarian, 84 of Greene, NY passed away on March 5, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Binghamton. He was predeceased by his parents, Leon Aram Najarian and Madolyn Najarian Gross and his wife Trenna Najarian. He is survived by his children, Dr. Cary Najarian and wife Jodi, daughter Jaqueline Signor and husband Peter; her grandchildren, Harper Najarian and fiancé Justin, Jack Najarian and Matthew Signor; his sister, Isabelle Martin and husband Phil; his brother, Dick Najarian and wife Sue.
Jack spent 13 years employed at L.A. Najarian Mfg., and 23 years as a teacher at Green Central School. He was a lifelong member of Zion Episcopal Church. He was a graduate of Oneonta State University with a B.S. and M.S. degrees. He had a great passion for golf, hunting, fishing and coaching sports. He loved doing activities with his grandchildren and loved his family very much, especially his loving wife of 63 years, Trenna.
Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Sylvan Lawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Zion Episcopal Church, 10 N. Chenango St., Greene, NY 13778.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Behe Funeral Home, 21 Main St., Oxford. Friends and family may share memories and condolences by visiting www.behefuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020