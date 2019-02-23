|
Edward R. Goodrich
- - Edward R. Goodrich, born June 14, 1938 went to be with his Lord and Savior Feb. 21, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents and siblings, Sam, Bob, Dave, Joyce and grandson Andrew. He is survived by his siblings Beverly, Nancy, Ron, Janice, Gene and Larry. Ed was a loving dad to James (Diane) Goodrich, Don Goodrich and Diane (Dan) Bolten. Ed was blessed with 12 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and his special dog, DeeDee. At the age of 15 Ed began his love for brick masonry with his dad. His passion can be seen throughout NY and PA. He was a member of the BAC Local #3. Ed's unconditional love and sense of humor were his greatest assets. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A special thanks to his incredible sister, Nancy for all her help. Viewing hours at Rice Funeral Home, 150 Main St. J.C. Monday, 2/25 from 3-6pm, with service following. Graveside Tuesday 11:30am at Vestal Hills Memorial 3997 Vestal Rd. Vestal.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2019