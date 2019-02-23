Services
J.F. Rice Funeral Home
150 Main St.
Johnson City, NY 13790
607-797-5514
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
J.F. Rice Funeral Home
150 Main St.
Johnson City, NY 13790
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
6:00 PM
J.F. Rice Funeral Home
150 Main St.
Johnson City, NY 13790
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
11:30 AM
Vestal Hills Memorial
3997 Vestal Rd.
Vestal, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Goodrich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward R. Goodrich


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edward R. Goodrich Obituary
Edward R. Goodrich

- - Edward R. Goodrich, born June 14, 1938 went to be with his Lord and Savior Feb. 21, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents and siblings, Sam, Bob, Dave, Joyce and grandson Andrew. He is survived by his siblings Beverly, Nancy, Ron, Janice, Gene and Larry. Ed was a loving dad to James (Diane) Goodrich, Don Goodrich and Diane (Dan) Bolten. Ed was blessed with 12 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and his special dog, DeeDee. At the age of 15 Ed began his love for brick masonry with his dad. His passion can be seen throughout NY and PA. He was a member of the BAC Local #3. Ed's unconditional love and sense of humor were his greatest assets. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A special thanks to his incredible sister, Nancy for all her help. Viewing hours at Rice Funeral Home, 150 Main St. J.C. Monday, 2/25 from 3-6pm, with service following. Graveside Tuesday 11:30am at Vestal Hills Memorial 3997 Vestal Rd. Vestal.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now