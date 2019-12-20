Resources
Edward Ralph Wells

Edward Ralph Wells passed away at home on December 17, 2019, he was 85.

He was predeceased by his Father Edward Burton Wells,mother Elsie Julia,Son Edward Burton Wells,sister Dorthy and husband Earl Markham.

He is survived by his wife Alice, children Cherie Lang husband Mark,Gary Wells wife Melinda ,Karen Zimmerman husband Mark.step children Davis,Bryan,Michele Shamberger and Renee Scott Husband Bobby sister Betty Wells, many nieces and nephews, 8 grand children and 10 great grand children.

He served his country for 17 years, in the Navy,National Guard and Sea Bees

He retired from IBM in 1992.

Edward was a dedicated Freemason for his entire life and was very active in all manners of the craft right up to the end.

He spent many hours in the woods talking to his higher power, Jesus Christ, who helped him become a better man.

There will be no funeral but a Masonic service will be held on Saturday, December 28th at Vestal Masonic Temple,108 Lincon Dr. Vestal NY 13850 calling hours from 9-1 and service at 1pm.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 20 to Dec. 23, 2019
