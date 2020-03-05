|
Edward S. Grosek
Johnson City - Edward Grosek of Johnson City died on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the age of 77. He was predeceased by his parents Stanley and Theresa. He is survived by his brother Robert Grosek, sister in law Patricia Grosek, numerous cousins, nephews and nieces. Edward graduated in 1960 from Binghamton Central High School and over time earned academic degrees in French, piano and librarianship. In the course of his life he worked for Interstate Brands Corporation in Albany, NY, Fairleigh Dickinson University in Teaneck, NJ and Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, IL from which he retired in 2010 as a tenured associate professor library faculty. His pastimes included swimming, shooting pool, practicing kung fu, and writing and publishing. His published works include five books, the second of which, The Secret Treaties of History, 2nd ed., won in 2008 the Joseph L. Andrews Bibliographic Award from the American Association of Law Libraries. In addition, Edward was, from 1999 to 2009, the editor of the Rockford Writers' Guild's monthly "Write Away." Services will be held at a later date. Burial will be held in St. Stanislaus Cemetery.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020