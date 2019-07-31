|
Edward Spencer Jr.
Endicott, NY - Edward V. Spencer Jr, 59, formerly of Endicott, NY was killed in a motorcycle accident on Friday July 26th 2019. He is survived by his wife Donna J Aton, his mother Joyce Spencer Duda and his two daughters Kendall(Kenny) and Darcy Spencer. Services will be held at Crossroads of Life Church 18 Exchange St. Binghamton NY 13901. Visiting hours will be on Thursday August 1st from 11am - 12:30pm and the Funeral Service will begin at 12:30pm with a luncheon to follow.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019