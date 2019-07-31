Services
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
607-754-0110
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Crossroads of Life Church
18 Exchange St
Binghamton, NY
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
12:30 PM
Crossroads of Life Church
Edward Spencer Jr.

Edward Spencer Jr. Obituary
Edward Spencer Jr.

Endicott, NY - Edward V. Spencer Jr, 59, formerly of Endicott, NY was killed in a motorcycle accident on Friday July 26th 2019. He is survived by his wife Donna J Aton, his mother Joyce Spencer Duda and his two daughters Kendall(Kenny) and Darcy Spencer. Services will be held at Crossroads of Life Church 18 Exchange St. Binghamton NY 13901. Visiting hours will be on Thursday August 1st from 11am - 12:30pm and the Funeral Service will begin at 12:30pm with a luncheon to follow.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019
