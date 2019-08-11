|
Edward T. David
Mooresville, NC - On 7/12/19, Edward T. David, formerly of Whitney Point, NY, passed away. He is survived by his wife Candy; daughters April Childers (Stacy) and Katey Tyler (Jason); son Timothy (Susan); and 6 grandchildren. He worked at Maines in Conklin for 10 years and 19 years at Sygma in NC.
Ed is also survived by mother, Inez David; brothers Dennis (Nicole), Michael (Nancy), Jeffrey, Russel, Brian (Kim), and James; sisters Connie Piech (Fran) and Lorraine Kemak (Michael).
Donations can be made to Gordon Hospice House, 2341 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019