Endwell, NY - Edward T Maczko, 80, of Endwell,NY passed away on Friday April 17, 2020. He is predeceased by his father Thomas Maczko and mother Arlene Schiappa (Skip),his sister Diane Sullivan and brother Thomas Maczko. He is survived by his wife Judith (King) Maczko his children Betsy VanBuskirk (Bruce dec.) of Bluffton,SC, Patti Lynn Maczko of Johnson City. NY, Timothy Maczko (Nikki) of the Woodlands,Tx and Terry Maczko (Martha) of Bell Air ,MD, his grandchildren, Nicholas, Michael, Anastasia, Courtney, Sydney, Austin, his sister Melinda Maczko of Plano Tx, brothers Jerry Maczko(Cherie), John Maczko (Cathryn),several nieces and nephews. Ed was a member of St. Mary Assumption church in Binghamton. Edward retired from the New York State Department of Transportation Region 9 in 1994 after a 35 year career where he was the Engineer In Charge of some of the most difficult and important projects including the Interstate 81 and Route 17 overlap in Binghamton. After his retirement he continued to serve as a consultant for many private contractors. Ed was genuinely respected and widely recognized as a teacher and mentor to so many DOT employees/contractors past and present alike. Ed truly loved his wife of 60 years and their children and grandchildren. He rarely gave you a smile but those blue eyes said it all. He loved dancing with our Mom, watching Connecticut Women's basketball, listening to Cyndi Lauper, and cruising with the Shara's. He was smart, strong, gentle, compassionate, secretly generous and loved by all that knew him. He was Big Ed; outside tough, inside teddy bear. He will be missed more than words can express. Be at peace, we love you. Burial will be in Vestal Hills at a later date. Donations in Ed's memory can be made to , American Diabetes Association or plant a tree in his memory. Online condolences can be made at WWW.SUNSETMEMORIALSERVICES.COM.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020