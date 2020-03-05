|
|
Edward W.
Bryant, Sr.
Binghamton - Edward W. Bryant, Sr., 82, passed away Tuesday March 3, 2020 to his heaven where the walleyes and salmon are always biting. Fishing was his passion.
Ed is survived by his soulmate and wife of over 50 years, Aida, his children, Edward Bryant, Jr. and Brenda Muiter and many grandchildren.
Funeral services will be private. To forward condolences please visit www.demunn.com. Arrangements for the family are directed by the DeMunn Funeral Home.
"We will always love you, Pops"
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020