Services
DeMunn Funeral Home - Binghamton
36 Conklin Avenue
Binghamton, NY 13903
607 722-8800
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Bryant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward W. Bryant Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward W. Bryant Sr. Obituary
Edward W.

Bryant, Sr.

Binghamton - Edward W. Bryant, Sr., 82, passed away Tuesday March 3, 2020 to his heaven where the walleyes and salmon are always biting. Fishing was his passion.

Ed is survived by his soulmate and wife of over 50 years, Aida, his children, Edward Bryant, Jr. and Brenda Muiter and many grandchildren.

Funeral services will be private. To forward condolences please visit www.demunn.com. Arrangements for the family are directed by the DeMunn Funeral Home.

"We will always love you, Pops"
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -