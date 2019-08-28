|
Edward W. Menhennett
Harpursville - Edward W. Menhennett, 85 of Harpursville passed away Sat. morning Aug. 24, 2019 at his home. He was predeceased by his wife, Leitha, son, Edward W. Menhennett Jr., and sister, Georgia Collins. He is survived by his children, Debra & Gary Taylor, Myrtle Beach, SC, Lisa & David Butler, Greene, Reeves & Karen Menhennett, Alaska, many special grandchildren and great grandchildren, brothers, John R. (Johnny Ralph) Menhennett, FL, Rick Menhennett, Miss., sister, Kathleen Mellen, FL and also several nieces and nephews including his special companion 'Trouble". He was retired owner of Darlings Meat. He was an avid golfer.
A Celebration of His Life will be held at Belden Hill Golf Course on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. Online condolences may be made at: www.omaddenfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 28, 2019