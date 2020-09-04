1/
Edward W. Prusik
1921 - 2020
Edward W. Prusik

Johnson City - Edward W. Prusik, 98, passed away peacefully on September 3, 2020. He is predeceased by his wife Janet I. Prusik in 2015 and son William E. Prusik in 2007. He is survived by his children Kathleen Prusik, Joan (Joel) Dunham, Joseph Prusik and Kimberly (Daniel) Hill; 10 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews. He is a World War II veteran of the US Army and retired from IBM Owego. A Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday at 10am at St. James Church, Johnson City, NY. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Vestal Hills Memorial Park.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. James Church
Funeral services provided by
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
(607)-724-2903
