Edward W. Prusik



Johnson City - Edward W. Prusik, 98, passed away peacefully on September 3, 2020. He is predeceased by his wife Janet I. Prusik in 2015 and son William E. Prusik in 2007. He is survived by his children Kathleen Prusik, Joan (Joel) Dunham, Joseph Prusik and Kimberly (Daniel) Hill; 10 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews. He is a World War II veteran of the US Army and retired from IBM Owego. A Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday at 10am at St. James Church, Johnson City, NY. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Vestal Hills Memorial Park.









