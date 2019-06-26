Eileen Aria Snow



Johnson City, NY - Eileen (Slocum) Snow, 81, met her Savior face to face on Tuesday, June 25th. She was predeceased by her parents, Clayton Slocum and Betty Ross, brother Theodore Slocum, and sister Judith Decker. She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Douglas Snow, brothers Stuart and Gayle Slocum, as well as her children Jim (Trish) Potter, Jerry (Linda) Potter, Jeff (Marcia) Potter, Wray (Marilyn) Bunt and Amy (AJ) Weintraub. Her beloved grandchildren, Mark, Andy, Allie, Ian, Stefan and Karly Potter, Caroline Bunt and Jillian and Skylar Weintraub, four great grandchildren, and her loyal dog, Junie. She was lovingly known as Aunt Dove to many nieces and nephews and was a dear friend to Nancy and Orrin Hulbert, Virginia Poorman, Pastor Mike and Dolly Pearson and countless others. She was a hairdresser for over 50 years and ran her shop out of her home. Her customers were more than her clients, they were like family and she developed many enduring friendships over the years. Her door was always open to anyone, whether it was a haircut, a meal or a bed, she used all of the gifts that God gave her to make an impact on others and to spread the gospel of Christ to all that she came in contact with. A special thank you to Dr. Sethi, Dr. Harris and Dr. Goldman, to the staff of Wilson Hospital, to those who came in for home health and to the amazing and compassionate staff at Elizabeth Church Manor, who became like family to us over the last month. Thank you for treating her with the utmost care. Our sincerest gratitude to Alice Powers of Tuttle-Yeisely Funeral Home for treating her like she was one of your own. Graveside burial will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery in Hallstead, PA at 11 am on Thursday, June 27, 2019 with a celebration of life following at 1 pm at First Baptist Church of Vestal, 117 Powderhouse Rd, Vestal, NY 13850. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to First Baptist Church of Vestal. Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary