Eileen M. Morello
1944 - 2020
Eileen M. Morello

The gates of heaven opened wide to welcome our angel home. Eileen M. Morello found peace and comfort on July 13, 2020 after a short and vicious battle with cancer. She was born in Binghamton NY on March 12, 1944 to Daniel J and Catherine E Morello (deceased). She was also predeceased by her sister and brother- in- law Jackie and John Bulger, brother-in-law Louis Ganim, and nephew Joseph Zikuski III.

She leaves behind a multitude of family and friends with broken hearts. She is survived by her sister Linda Ganim, niece Kristyn Ganim (Jerry Viele) and nephew David Ganim (Sara Ellis) of Clifton Park and Saratoga. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews in Binghamton; Cynthia Bulger, Lori and Gordy Clark, Danielle Bulger ( Kevin Zimmerman), Michelle and Chris Mallery and several great and great-great nieces and nephews. Memphis Ganim (canine) will miss his loving aunt but especially her special treats!

Also left to miss her always are her supportive, loving friends Bobbie Manning and Marlene Wolfinger. Through decades of friendship and caring for both Eileen and her family, they had many vacations to see the world, but the annual trips to the shore of Maine will never be the same as the threesome becomes two.

A graduate of Binghamton Central Eileen spent her career as an in-person Customer Service Representative at Columbia Gas and NYSEG. After years in retirement she was still remembered by customers for her knowledge and support.

Due to coronavirus restrictions services will be limited in number and masks are required. Family will welcome friends, as rules allow, on Monday, July 20, 2020 from noon to 1:00 pm at Sts. John and Andrew Church, 1263 Vestal Ave, Binghamton with Mass of Christian Burial to follow. Private interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. As Eileen cared for many, those wishing to honor her may make a donation to Mercy House 212 North Mc Kinley Ave Endicott NY 13760 or Danielle House 160 Riverside Dr Binghamton NY 13905 in her memory. To forward condolences please visit www.demunn.com. Arrangements for the family are directed by the DeMunn Funeral Home.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Sts. John and Andrew Church
