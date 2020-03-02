|
|
Eileen Marie Vieyra
Endwell - Eileen Marie Vieyra, 77, passed away peacefully on March 1, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's, with her loving husband of 59 years, Robin Vieyra, at her side. She leaves two daughters, Kimberly Vieyra Hauptman, and Kristine Vultaggio (George) and son Robert Vieyra Jr (Lisa) as well as seven Grandchildren: Ryan Hauptman (Buki), James Hauptman, Nick Vultaggio, Vinny Vultaggio, Mikaila Vieyra, Melanie Vieyra, and Joey Vieyra. She loved her family deeply and created many happy memories with all of us.
She was born in Erie, Pennsylvania, on December 19, 1942, and relocated to Endicott, New York in 1962 where her and Robin raised their loving family. She enjoyed spending months at a time soaking up the sun in Myrtle Beach, but her heart was always in the rolling hills of upstate NY. She was an avid shopper, creative crafter, baker, Avon sales maker, and was a warm friend to many.
Thanks to all the nurses, aids and activity personnel at the J.G. Johnston Memorial Nursing Home for the special care they all gave to Eileen over the past 3 years! Special acknowledgment to Lexa Chanthavang whose caring was exceptional while making Eileen look beautiful every day.
A visitation with family and friends will be held 10 am on Thursday, March 5 at Holy Family Church, 3600 Phyllis St Endwell, NY. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11 am.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Eileen Vieyra to , Inc. 441 West Kirkpatrick Street, Syracuse, NY 13204.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020