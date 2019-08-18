|
|
Eileen Parmelee
Binghamton - Eileen Parmelee, 81, passed away August 2nd surrounded by her family and loved ones. She is survived by her two daughters Laura (John) Warwick, Peggy (Frank) Ferrantelli, her grandchildren Crystal W. Danielle (Leo) R., Ryan (Casey) F. and several great-grandchildren. We will be celebrating Eileen's Life on August 31st at Chenango Valley State Park at the Pine Grove Pavilion at 11:30am. Arrangements made by AEGIS CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICES, 196 Clinton St., Binghamton, NY.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 18, 2019