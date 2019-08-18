Services
Aegis Cremation & Funeral Services
196 Clinton Street
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-729-5520
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:30 AM
Chenango Valley State Park at the Pine Grove Pavilion
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Parmelee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen Parmelee

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eileen Parmelee Obituary
Eileen Parmelee

Binghamton - Eileen Parmelee, 81, passed away August 2nd surrounded by her family and loved ones. She is survived by her two daughters Laura (John) Warwick, Peggy (Frank) Ferrantelli, her grandchildren Crystal W. Danielle (Leo) R., Ryan (Casey) F. and several great-grandchildren. We will be celebrating Eileen's Life on August 31st at Chenango Valley State Park at the Pine Grove Pavilion at 11:30am. Arrangements made by AEGIS CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICES, 196 Clinton St., Binghamton, NY.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eileen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Aegis Cremation & Funeral Services
Download Now