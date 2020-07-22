1/
Eileen V. Kenyon
1942 - 2020

Eileen V. Kenyon

Kirkwood - Eileen V. Kenyon, 78, of Kirkwood NY, passed away at her home on Tuesday July 14, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, George A Kenyon and is survived by three children, George Kenyon, Tina Killino, and Heather (Arthur) Shattuck and five grandchildren whom she adored, Luke Kenyon, Brooke Shattuck, Kaitlyn Killino, Nathan Shattuck, and Danielle Shattuck. She was born to the late Fred and Helen Ellsworth in Castle Creek, New York January 23, 1942. Eileen grew up in a large family in Deposit, NY and was predeceased by two brothers Roger and Richard and three sisters Mary, Betty and Ruth and is survived by one brother, Bob Ellsworth and one sister Joyce (Al) Cater. She has many, many nieces and nephews!

She enjoyed meeting and talking with both family and friends. Her favorite activities included spending time, particularly holidays, with friends, family members and her grandchildren. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the West Windsor Fire Company for many many years and enjoyed that very much. Eileen spent many years working in the banking industry and for Stratmill Retirement Apartments before her retirement in late 2019.

"If there is light in the soul, there will be beauty in the person. If there is beauty in the person there will be harmony in the house. If there is harmony in the house there will be order in the nation. If there is order in the nation, there will be peace in the world." - Chinese Proverb carried in Eileen's purse.

A celebration of life to honor Eileen will be announced soon.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jul. 22 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
(607)-724-2903
