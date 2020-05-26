Elaine J. (Calonis) Resciniti, R.T.Binghamton - Formerly of Duryea, PA, passed away at home on Monday, May 25, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents Frank T. and Catherine M. Calonis; sister Joanne Calonis Simakaski. Surviving is her daughter Maria E. Resciniti; sisters Diane J. (Donald) Shinal, Nadine T. Rish; niece René M. Shinal Ph.D; nephews Brian Simakaski and Mark Simakaski; brother in law David Simakaski. Elaine was a graduate of Duryea High School and Saranac Lake Institute of Radiologic Technology. She was Chief Technician in a private radiology laboratory in Watertown, NY followed by employment at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. The family would like to especially thank Christina Glover and Mary Pat O'Neil for their care and compassion. Services will be private with burial in Hughestown, PA.