Elaine L. Bryan

Port Crane - Elaine L. Bryan of Port Crane, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home surrounded by her loving family. In addition to her parents Elaine was also predeceased by her two brothers, Roger & Jerry Liechti. She is survived by her beloved husband of 45 years Arnold, daughter, Christina Ellis and grandson, Kevin Ellis, brother, Jack & Carol Liechti, sister-in-law, Elaine Liechti, numerous nieces and nephews and several other family members. Elaine loved participating in arts and crafts. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend she will be dearly missed by many. At Elaine's requested service will be held at the convenience of her family at a later date.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 7, 2019
