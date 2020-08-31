Elaine M. Brown



Whitney Point - Elaine M Brown of Whitney Point passed away at her home peacefully on Friday August, 28 2020 after a long battle with Alpha 1 Antitrypsin.



She was predeceased by her parents Kenneth and Wilna Russell of Berkshire NY.



Her sister Lorraine Russell 1999. Her brothers Gordon Russell 1988. Kenneth (Jake) Russell 1978.



She is survived by her children; Micheal Clark, Jacob and Angel Clark. Lacey and Jeremy Stanton. David Lee Brown and Jasmine. Michelle Brown and James. Sean Luke Brown.



Her sister Louise Gray and her husband Barry Her brother Thomas Russell and his wife Joni Many Grandchildren Many Nieces and Nephew And Great Nieces and Nephews Elaine was a Hospice nurse and loved taking care of others She will be greatly missed'



A golden heart stopped beating.



Hard working hands to rest



God broke our hearts to prove



He ONLY takes the best.









