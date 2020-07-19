Elaine McCrea Johns



Graham, NC - Elaine McCrea Johns, 79, of Graham, NC died Saturday, July 11, 2020, after an 18 month battle with lung cancer. Elaine was born in Scranton, PA to Florence and Charles McCrea both deceased. She is survived by her fiancé William Johnson; children Bruce (Lorre) Johns, Mark (Eldy) Johns; grandchildren Stefanie Johns, Tommy (Haley) Johns, Jordan Johns; two great-grandchildren; sister Diane (Joseph) Snyder, brother Charles McCrea; several nieces and nephews.



Elaine raised her family in Binghamton NY before moving to Graham in 1996. She retired from Great American as a manager. After moving to Graham, Elaine dove into her new community making many new friends as she joined multiple clubs including book clubs and a New Comers club. She enjoyed her regular outings to play bridge with friends. Elaine was a strong, compassionate, outgoing woman. Her love for her family was undeniable. Her laughter was infectious. Her support was unwavering. One of Elaine's final wishes was to zoom with her great-granddaughters as they waved and blew kisses. Elaine will be greatly missed by all.



At Elaine's request, no services will be held.



Cremation arrangements entrusted to Triad Cremation & Funeral Service of Greensboro, NC.









