Elaine Pessagno
Binghamton - Elaine Pessagno, born on November 26, 1922 passed away on October 31, 2020, with her family by her side. She is predeceased by her husband Orlando Pessagno. She is survived by her children Raymond Pessagno (Kathy Roosa), Ernest Pessagno (Diane Stasko), Dora Pessagno (Ken) Knickerbocker; grandchildren Jennifer, Ray, Joe and Dominic; 3 great-grandchildren; as well as nieces and nephews. Elaine played and taught piano, enjoyed art, sewing, as well as making holiday candy and baked goods. She retired from the NYSEG Engineering Dept. Elaine was in the engineering/drafting for IBM, GE and Singer Link over the years.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday November 11, 2020 from 10am until 11am at Sts. John and Andrew Church in Binghamton, NY. A Memorial Mass will follow 11am. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.