Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Name of Mary Church
Montrose, PA - Eleanor A. Kurosky, 87, of Montrose, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 22, 2019, at her home. She was born on July 27, 1931 in Bridgewater twp., PA, to the late John A and Margaret A. (Bell) Petersen.

Surviving are her daughter and friend, Cheryl J. Kurosky and Bruce Bishop, sister, Ruth Vandermark, special nephew, Wayne Vandermark, aunt, Helen Petersen, several nieces, nephews, cousins, and her faithful companion, "Brownie".

Eleanor was a lifelong resident of Susquehanna County. She worked the family farm until 1974. She was a supervisor for 15 years at Harper & Row book warehouse, worked for 30 years as Deputy Director at the Susquehanna County Planning and Development office, and was a Bridgewater Twp. Auditor for many years. Eleanor was a member of Holy Name of Mary Church for 64 years, lifetime Republican and member of the Susquehanna County Republican Women where she held many offices and was awarded the Jack Masters Lifetime Achievement Award. Above all, Eleanor was a devoted daughter and sister.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Holy Name of Mary Church with Rev. Casimir Stanis of St. Brigid's Parish officiating. Interment will be in the Montrose Cemetery. Visitations will be from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home.

Donations in Eleanor's name can be made to: Montrose Minute Men, P.O. Box 461, Montrose, PA, or Holy Name of Mary Church, 278 South Main St., Montrose, PA 18801.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Feb. 26, 2019
