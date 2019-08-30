|
Eleanor Arlene Johnson
Scranton, PA formerly Apalachin - Eleanor Arlene Johnson, Scranton, PA, formerly of Apalachin, NY, born December 21, 1931, passed away after a brief illness on August 17, 2019. She is predeceased by her parents Ignacas Rakauskas and Bernetta Zatawesky Rakauskas, her son Michael James Johnson, her brother Edward Rakauskas, and her sister Helen Rakauskas Guley. She is survived by her sons Joseph E. Johnson (Mary) and William C. Johnson (DeAnna), daughter Mary Ann Owens (James); Sister Genevieve Berray; Grandchildren Michael, Andrew, and Kevin Johnson, Hope and Kaitlin Owens, Grant and Maggie Johnson, and her nieces and nephew.
Eleanor was born in Forest City, PA and graduated from Forest City High School. She earned her RN degree at Binghamton General Hospital school of Nursing. She first worked at Walter Reed Hospital(MD) and then had a very successful career at Ideal Hospital (UHS). At mid-career, she earned a BS degree (SUNY Binghamton).
Eleanor was a kind and helpful person and a dedicated nurse. She enjoyed dancing, bowling, crocheting and growing flowers. Eleanor loved her family, and especially enjoyed visiting her grandchildren and was grateful to have a family vacation at Hilton Head as a retirement gift. She was a warrior having multiple artificial hip replacements and a cancer survivor. She will be greatly missed by many but is now at peace. Her kindness and love for others will always be remembered. A Catholic graveside service will be at Riverside Cemetery, Endicott, NY on Tuesday, September 3rd at 2:30 PM.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019