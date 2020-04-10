|
Eleanor Babola
Johnson City - Eleanor G. Babola 85 from Johnson City, NY went to be with the Lord March 31st. She was predeceased by her husband, Edward Babola, of 50 years, and son Edward Jr. and grandson Milken.
She is survived by son Stanley Babola (Mary), daugter Kelley VanDoorn (Mike), Erine Weiskopff (Tom) and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Eleanor worked at Endicott Johnson Corp., Sunrise Plant and was involved with gymnastics at the original YMCA in Johnson City.
Her family is grateful for the care that was given to Eleanor during her stay at Willow Point Nursing Home and the doctors and nursing staff at Lourdes Hospital.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020