CH Landers Funeral Home
21 Main St.
Sidney, NY 13838
607-563-3545
Calling hours
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
CH Landers Funeral Home
21 Main St.
Sidney, NY 13838
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
CH Landers Funeral Home
21 Main St.
Sidney, NY 13838
- - Eleanor Bacon Canfield, 81, passed away on April 2, 2019.

Ellie was born on November 1, 1937 in Schenectady, the daughter of Egbert K. Bacon and Ida May Dudley Bacon. She was a graduate of Broome Community College and worked as a pre-school teacher for 35 years.

Ellie loved to read, paint, garden, and play games especially bridge and other card games. She enjoyed baking and spending time with family and friends. Ellie belonged to the same book club for 45 years and also enjoyed reading to children at the Afton Library. She and her husband spent their winters in Florida for the past 12 years.

Ellie will be dearly missed by her family and many friends. She is survived by her loving husband Edward; children: Veronica Parsons-Zieba, Corinne Troy (John), Donna Hamilton (Larry), Jeff Canfield (Taris), and Karen Bulda (Jerry); grandchildren: Emily Fickeisen (Chris), Alexandra Howell (Jake), Pat Troy (Michaela), Chris Troy (Amanda), John Troy, Erin Troy, Jamin, Nathan, Keegen Bulda, and Maddison Canfield; six great-grandchildren; Richard Canfield (Sue), Susan Gaddor (Don), and Anne Stevens, became the brother and sisters that Ellie never had. Her best friends Jackie Morrison and Sara Weeks cannot be thanked enough for all they have done.

Friends may call from 11:00-1: 00 pm on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at C.H. Landers Funeral Chapel, 21 Main St. Sidney, NY 13838. A celebration of life will follow at 1:00 pm at the funeral chapel. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Chenango County Hospice and Palliative Care 21 Hayes St. Norwich, NY 13815 or the ALS Association.

Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.landersfh.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of C.H. Landers Funeral Chapel, Sidney
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 21, 2019
