Eleanor Bixby
Chenango Forks - Eleanor Bixby, 95, of Chenango Forks, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, Leon Bixby; infant daughter, Betty; parents, John and Blanche Girvin and by stepmom, Vida Girvin. Eleanor is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Vanessa and Stanley Coleman of Smithville; son and daughter-in-law, Gerald and Jill Bixby of Chenango Forks; grandchildren, Lisa Chase, Amy Warycha, Nick Drew, Jessica Bixby and Chad Ganoung; and 8 great grandchildren. Eleanor was a member of First Congregational Church of Chenango Forks.
Member of Golden Agers of Whitney Point and a member of the Merry Widows of North Fenton. Eleanor lived in Chenango Forks during most of her life and spent her last years at Bridgewater Rehabilitation Center in Binghamton. Calling hours will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Root Funeral Home, 23 North Chenango Street, Greene, NY, 13778 with a memorial service immediately following. In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to the . The family wishes to thank the Staff at Bridgewater for their fine care of "Grandma". Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rootfh.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 6 to Oct. 10, 2019