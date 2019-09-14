|
Eleanor E. Hastings
Little Meadows - On September 11, 2019, Eleanor E. Hastings took her baking skills to a new level and left us with crumbs of delightful memories of a mischievous soul devoted to her family and friends. Born in Prattville, PA to Gilbert and Nora Edsell, she was the third of four children. She was predeceased by her parents; her younger sister, Edith; her two brothers and their wives, Roy and Betty Edsell and Paul and Milrea Edsell; her brothers-in-law and their spouses Jack Hastings, Matthew and Katie Hastings, her sisters-in-law and their spouse Marie and Gerald Shaughnessy, and Eleanor K. Hastings. She is survived by her husband Robert of 70 years as well as her five children: Richard (Kathie) Hastings; Theresa (Jack) Casterline; Michael (Karen) Hastings; Joseph (Louis Wechsler) Hastings; and Gerald (Sandy Smith) Hastings; eight grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; as well as her brother-in-law Paul Hastings and sister-in-law Gloria Hastings and several nieces and nephews. She never babysat for a grandchild who did not receive the "good as gold" sendoff. Her laugh (and there were many) was infectious. Visitors were routinely welcomed with four questions: "Do you want some cake? Pie? Cookies? and Can I put some ice cream on that?" In addition, there was free access to the candy dish. We were all sweeter for our time spent with her. The family would like to thank all those friends, neighbors and extended family who took their time over the past several years to routinely stop in to visit and provide companionship for Mom. A special thanks to the staff of Elizabeth Church Manor, the private aides, and hospice professionals for their tender care. On September 16, 2019, the family will receive friends at St. Brigid's Church, Friendsville, PA from 10 to 11 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Little Meadows Fire Department.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019