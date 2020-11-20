Eleanor E. Savage



Eleanor E. (Ellie) Savage, age 86 of Williamsburg, VA; Leesburg, FL; and Endwell, NY passed away peacefully in the early hours of Tuesday, November 10 - exactly one year and one week after her husband of 64 years. She was predeceased by her husband, Alan (Bunk) Savage, her parents Amelia & Angelo Roma and her sisters Mary Minni, Thomasena Fowler, Theresa Garrett, Angelina Lulli, Lena Standish, Annette Etner and in-laws Jeanne Huston and Don & Rita Bitner.



Ellie graduated from Union-Endicott High School and attended Harpur College. She was a patient and kind person, devoted to her family and friends.



Ellie is survived by her five children and their spouses: Judy (Jim Ferris) Endwell, NY; Jan (Bud Horstmeyer) Marietta, GA; Jodi (Dwight Tausz) Williamsburg, VA; Alan (Sandy Saunders) Jamesville, NY, and Kevin Savage Atlanta, GA. She was Grandma to Abby Richie (Atlanta, GA); Ethan Tausz (Williamsburg, VA); Kelly Ferris (Endwell, NY); Taylor Tausz (Williamsburg, VA); Heath Ferris (Norfolk, VA); Brent and Blake Savage (Jamesville, NY). Ellie was enormously proud of the family she and Bunk raised.



Our mother made many friends while living at the Commonwealth Senior Living Center and she wanted very much to be able to return home. She also leaves behind very close friends in FL Jo Ann & Frank Kratochvil with whom she and Dad shared many happy times.



Ellie had many medical challenges during the years and we were blessed to have had her for as long as we did. We take comfort in knowing that she is with Dad and family members she has not seen in a very long time. We are certain they are also reconnecting with life-long friends June & Bob Purtell and Doris & John Minder. Per her request, there will be no formal services and we ask that you remember our mother in your prayers.









