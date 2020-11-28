Eleanor H. ClarkeBinghamton - Eleanor Clarke of Binghamton passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Robert, her brother, Francis Howard and her sister Mary Moriarity. She is survived by her Clarke and Monaghan families, several nieces and nephews, special niece, Therese Moriarity and her son Shane. She is also survived by dearest friends Marian and Gary Kinch of Hickory, North Carolina, Mrs. Dorothy Norovich and the Norovich family and Cynthia French. A Funeral Mass will be offered at SS. Cyril and Methodius Church Binghamton, Wednesday at 12 noon. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton, Tuesday from 4 to 6 p.m. Expressions of sympathy in Eleanor's memory may be made to Good Shepherd Village at Endwell, 14 Village Drive, Endwell, NY 13760.