1/
Eleanor H. Clarke
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eleanor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eleanor H. Clarke

Binghamton - Eleanor Clarke of Binghamton passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Robert, her brother, Francis Howard and her sister Mary Moriarity. She is survived by her Clarke and Monaghan families, several nieces and nephews, special niece, Therese Moriarity and her son Shane. She is also survived by dearest friends Marian and Gary Kinch of Hickory, North Carolina, Mrs. Dorothy Norovich and the Norovich family and Cynthia French. A Funeral Mass will be offered at SS. Cyril and Methodius Church Binghamton, Wednesday at 12 noon. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton, Tuesday from 4 to 6 p.m. Expressions of sympathy in Eleanor's memory may be made to Good Shepherd Village at Endwell, 14 Village Drive, Endwell, NY 13760.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 28 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
2
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
SS. Cyril and Methodius Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home
141 Main St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-722-6923
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved