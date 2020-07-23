Eleanor Klopfer
Kirkwood -
Eleanor T. Klopfer 94, of Kirkwood, joined her husband Ted in heaven on July 23, 2020. She is predeceased by her husband; and granddaughter Melissa Goodrich. She is survived by her children Jeffrey (Valarie), Ted (Sharon), Anita (Will), Elizabeth (Frank); several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Elks Lodge #70. Eleanor is a longtime member of St. Mary's Church in Kirkwood and throughout the years, she never met a stranger. She loved to cook, and spend time with family. Family was her pride and joy, she will be dearly missed. Visitation will be held on Monday at St. Mary's Church in Kirkwood, NY from 10:30am until 11am. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11am. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Heart Association
in Eleanor's name.