Eleanor Klopfer
Eleanor Klopfer

Kirkwood -

Eleanor T. Klopfer 94, of Kirkwood, joined her husband Ted in heaven on July 23, 2020. She is predeceased by her husband; and granddaughter Melissa Goodrich. She is survived by her children Jeffrey (Valarie), Ted (Sharon), Anita (Will), Elizabeth (Frank); several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Elks Lodge #70. Eleanor is a longtime member of St. Mary's Church in Kirkwood and throughout the years, she never met a stranger. She loved to cook, and spend time with family. Family was her pride and joy, she will be dearly missed. Visitation will be held on Monday at St. Mary's Church in Kirkwood, NY from 10:30am until 11am. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11am. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Heart Association in Eleanor's name.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jul. 23 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Church
JUL
27
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Funeral services provided by
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
(607)-724-2903
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
This special lady will be greatly missed. She was so generous and always up for having some fun. So happy to be part of her family. Love her very much.
Valarie Quisenberry
Family
July 23, 2020
I’m so sorry for your loss. I have fond memories growing up next door to your mom. She was such a sweet, kind woman. May you find peace and grace in the days ahead.
Lisa Mancini
Lisa mancini
Friend
