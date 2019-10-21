|
|
Eleanor Kresge Michel
Chenango Bridge - Eleanor L. (Kresge) Michel, 91, went to be with the Lord October 20, 2019. Eleanor was predeceased by her husband Alvin Kresge, her parents John and Ethel Brewer and seven siblings. She is survived by her family which she deeply loved and cherished: her children Joyce (Tom) Armstrong of Binghamton, Douglas (Jacalyn) Kresge of Binghamton, Duane (Marcia) Kresge of VA, Dale (Cindy) Kresge, NC and David (Sharon) Kresge of Endicott, 7 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and a special sister-in-law Juanita Brewer. Eleanor formerly lived in Hillcrest and Chenango Bridge and later North Carolina. She was a member of Central Baptist Church. Family always came first for her. The family extends their appreciation to the staff at United Methodist Homes Hilltop Campus for the care provided to their mother.
Funeral services will be 10 am Friday at the Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home, 483 Chenango St. Binghamton. Burial will follow in Chenango Valley Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4-7 pm Thursday at the funeral home. Please sign her guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 21 to Oct. 24, 2019