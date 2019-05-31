Services
Root Funeral Home
23 N. Chenango St.
Greene, NY 13778
607-656-4212
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Root Funeral Home
23 N. Chenango St.
Greene, NY 13778
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Root Funeral Home
23 N. Chenango St.
Greene, NY 13778
Eleanor L. Badger Obituary
Eleanor L. Badger

Binghamton - Eleanor L. Badger, 87, of Binghamton, formerly of Windsor, passed away after a short illness on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Wilson Hospital. She is pre-deceased by her parents, Lynn and Margaretta Benedict.

Eleanor is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Paulete and Gary Sanford, Deposit; sons and daughter-in-laws, Ken and Ellen Badger, Endwell, Gene Badger and Andrea Annesi, Daytona Beach FL.; sisters, Evelyn Silfee, MaryLou and Doug Brimacomb; grandchildren, Angela and Greg Blanchard, Heather and Steve Brown, Kelly Sanford and partner Dale Mills Jr., Phil Badger and Kyle Badger; special friend, Sandi Badger, Binghamton and several nieces, nephews and great-grand children.

Eleanor was a big Elvis Presley fan and enjoyed her trips to Memphis and Graceland. She also enjoyed traveling with her sisters and daughter to numerous locations. Her grandchildren and great-grand children were the loves of her life. She retired from the Binghamton Psychiatric Center in 1986.

Funeral Services will be held 11 AM on Saturday June 1 at Root Funeral Home, 23 N. Chenango Street, Greene New York 13778. Friends of the family may call from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at Root Funeral Home. Burial will take place in Sylvan Lawn Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rootfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 31, 2019
