|
|
Eleanor L. Briggs
Eleanor L. Briggs passed away peacefully at 95 years of age on September 17, 2019. Born in Wyalusing PA to Dewey M and Margaret (Newman) Northrup, she was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers and sisters, and her husband of over forty years, Raymond. She is survived by two sons, Stephen (partner Margaret Dewar) of Ashburn VA and Gerald (Randy) Briggs of Kensington MD, their children, Kevin (Alicia) Briggs, Kara Briggs Roy, Daniel (Marin) Briggs and Jane (Ben) Wheatley. She has seven great-grandchildren, Brandon and Natalie Roy of Baton Rouge LA, Greyson, Adelyn, and Everleigh Briggs of Aldie VA, Joni Briggs of Queens NY, and Anna Wheatley of Pittsburgh PA.
Eleanor graduated from Ithaca College as a music major, and taught music in the Morrisville NY area for several years before moving with her family to the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania in 1951. She started the kindergarten program in Union City PA, teaching kindergarten and second grade for many years prior to her retirement. She lived in Johnson City NY at the Methodist Home from 1993 to 2018 and recently relocated to Bethesda MD to be near her family.
As was her wish, no funeral gathering will be held other than a brief ceremony for her immediate family. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Union City, PA beside her husband Ray who died in 1988.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019