Eleanor L. Decker Ritter

Eleanor L. Decker Ritter Obituary
Eleanor L Decker Ritter

Whiting, NJ - Eleanor L Decker Ritter born Dec 27, 1932 in Great Bend, PA to Laura Bound and Earl Davis, died Sunday Oct 13, 2019 in Whiting, NJ. She retired after 20+ years with NYS DOT. She loved to travel and worked two jobs many years to fund her "hobby". She made trips to many states including CA ( to attend the Rose Bowl Parade), WA, FL,OK, AK, CT, SC, MO, HI & KY. She also made trips to Korea, Japan, Germany, France, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Israel, Egypt, Guatemala, & the Bahamas. Her one regret was that her trip to Australia was cancelled and she never made it there. After retiring from NYS she went to work for America's Keswick where she met and married Chaplin Ralph Ritter. In addition to her husband she leaves behind her children Russell and Pat Decker, TX, Colette and Art Siegel, CT, Eric Decker, Tim and Karen Decker, Troy Decker and Annette Mazzarello all of NY, and Kent Decker of FL, She also leave 17 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren her sister Deloris Way and her brother Lee Davis. She was predeceased by her parents and brother George Davis. Services were at the convenience of the family. Arrangements under the direction of Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, Whiting, NJ .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
