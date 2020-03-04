Services
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Blessed Sacrament Church
465 Clubhouse Rd.
Vestal, NY
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Blessed Sacrament Church
465 Clubhouse Rd.
Vestal, NY
Vestal - Eleanor L. Gasper, formerly of Vestal, NY, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her family on February 29, 2020 in Hillsborough, NC. She was predeceased by her parents, Adam and Mary Litavec; her loving husband, John S.; son, Jerome; grandson Alex; and several brothers and sisters. She is survived by her children, James (Leslie), Mark (Cathy), David (Theresa Bouton), Gregory (Theresa), Thomas (Hollie), Jean, and Lori (Chris Cej); grandchildren Emily, John, Matthew, Andrew, Jared, Rachel, Mary C., David, Meghan, Mary E., Elizabeth, John, Brian, Sarah, Sam, Valerie, Michael, and Lacey; great grandchildren Ava, Olivia, Ella, and Aurora; dear sister, Helen Urban; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the caring staff at Elmcroft Assisted Living Center and Hospice of Alamance County for their loving and compassionate care they gave to Mom during her stay. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Blessed Sacrament Church, 465 Clubhouse Rd., Vestal, with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Eleanor's name to Our Lady of Victory Charities, olvcharities.org, Lackawanna, NY, or Catholic Schools of Broome County, broomecatholicschools.org, Binghamton, NY.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 4 to Mar. 7, 2020
