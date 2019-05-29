|
Eleanor "Ellie" M. Willie
Binghamton - 58, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Ellie was born on October 27, 1960 to the late Edward Norbert and Helen (Durar) Willie in Uniondale, NY. She is survived by her brothers Edward Joseph, Bayville, NY; Joseph Paul, Pawling, NY; Brian James, Bloomsburg, PA. Ellie earned her BA in Psychology from SUNY Oneonta, AAS in Nursing from Broome Community College and a BS in Nursing from Alfred University. She worked as a Registered Nurse for many years at the Rochester Psychiatric Center, the Binghamton Psychiatric Center, A.O. Fox Memorial Hospital and Binghamton General Hospital. Ellie had a love for cats and music, attended church at Calvary's Love and formed a wonderful group of friends in the area. She will be missed by all who knew her. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, at 11:00am, at the Barber Memorial Home, Inc., 428 Main St, Johnson City. The family will receive friends on Friday from 10:00am until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ellie's memory to the Live Free Program at Calvary's Love, 1315 Reynolds Road, Johnson City, NY 13790.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 29 to May 30, 2019