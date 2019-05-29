Services
Barber Memorial Home, Inc.
428 Main Street
Johnson City, NY 13790-1995
(607) 797-5722
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Barber Memorial Home, Inc.
428 Main Street
Johnson City, NY 13790-1995
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Barber Memorial Home, Inc.
428 Main Street
Johnson City, NY 13790-1995
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Willie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor M. "Ellie" Willie


1960 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Eleanor M. "Ellie" Willie Obituary
Eleanor "Ellie" M. Willie

Binghamton - 58, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Ellie was born on October 27, 1960 to the late Edward Norbert and Helen (Durar) Willie in Uniondale, NY. She is survived by her brothers Edward Joseph, Bayville, NY; Joseph Paul, Pawling, NY; Brian James, Bloomsburg, PA. Ellie earned her BA in Psychology from SUNY Oneonta, AAS in Nursing from Broome Community College and a BS in Nursing from Alfred University. She worked as a Registered Nurse for many years at the Rochester Psychiatric Center, the Binghamton Psychiatric Center, A.O. Fox Memorial Hospital and Binghamton General Hospital. Ellie had a love for cats and music, attended church at Calvary's Love and formed a wonderful group of friends in the area. She will be missed by all who knew her. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, at 11:00am, at the Barber Memorial Home, Inc., 428 Main St, Johnson City. The family will receive friends on Friday from 10:00am until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ellie's memory to the Live Free Program at Calvary's Love, 1315 Reynolds Road, Johnson City, NY 13790.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 29 to May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now