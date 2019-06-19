|
Eleanor R. (Maxian) Haines
Binghamton - Eleanor Retha Maxian Haines, 94, died June 14, 2019 surrounded by her children, following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born May 19, 1925 to Leo Maxian and Retha Eldred Maxian. She married William R. Haines, who she thought was the most handsome man she'd ever seen, on August 18, 1945, four days after WWII ended. She is survived by her children William R. Haines Jr., Thomas Carter Haines, Patricia Wright Haines, and Lisa Mary Haines, granddaughters Sonya Haines Leardon (Brian), Erika Haines Zuckero (Eric), and Kennedy Brea Carter, and great-grandchildren Aria Bella Leardon and Trust Entheos Leardon, whom she met just one week before her passing. She lost her father and sister Beverly when just a child and her newborn daughter Kimberly in 1947. She was also predeceased by step-father Charles Milks, mother Retha and husband William. Eleanor began her life-long passion for learning in a one-room school house and graduated from North High in 1942. In the Forties, Eleanor and Bill loved to dance at the JC Pavilion with their lifelong friends to the live sounds of the Big Bands. She was a beautiful woman from the inside out and an extraordinary mother, who encouraged independence, supported her children unconditionally and raised them to appreciate the commonality we share as human beings. Her compassion, optimism and humility were her lifelong virtues. She cared for people young and old, making her home in Sunrise Terrace a hangout for all and lending support to so many throughout her life. A person of courage and conviction, Eleanor was an exceptional citizen who, prior to watching C-SPAN, could be found asleep after midnight with the Congressional Record over her face or in her lap. She was a feminist and champion of human rights who became a community activist, participating in Home Start, Urban League, local and Washington protest marches, and even the January 2017 Women's March. She regularly voiced her opinions in the Press and to her local and national representatives. Eleanor was a wonderful gardener, cook, seamstress and an exceptional artist. She enjoyed studying her family ancestry and in her later years, she wrote for the town of Binghamton Historical Society. The Earth receives a beautiful guest. Eleanor Haines is laid to rest. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Patrick's Church, corner of Oak and Leroy Streets, Binghamton, Saturday at 10 a.m. The family will receive friends at the J. A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton, Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. If you would like to honor Eleanor, please register and vote, plant a rain garden https://youtube/CnYKJquLAI4 or donate to the Town of Binghamton Historical Society or a charity/organization/candidate of your choice which supports equal rights for all.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from June 19 to June 20, 2019