Eleanora J. McPartlandBinghamton - Eleanora McPartland went to be with the lord August 22, 2020 at the age of 99. She was predeceased by her husband John F McPartland, daughter Donna McPartland and granddaughter Erin McPartland. She is survived by her son William McPartland, daughter Carol McPartland, granddaughter Kelly Musselman, and granddaughters Olivia Yellen and Lauren Musselman.She graduated from Binghamton high school, worked at the 1939 World Fair, Link Aviation and General Electric.. She enjoyed fishing, traveling, bingo, reading and polka dancing.There will be no viewing at her request. Graveside services will be held Wednesday August 26, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City, in section 21 at 1 p.m. Rev. Frederick Mwangi Kooro will officiate.