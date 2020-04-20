|
Elfrieda K. Lemberger
Elfrieda K Lemberger, 81, of Binghamton, NY, died April 18, 2020, following a period of declining health. She was born in Passau, Germany and later moved to the United States to raise her family.
Elfrieda was predeceased by her infant daughter, Dorothea, and her parents, Franz, and Franziska Lemberger. She is survived by her children: Markus (Jan) Snedaker, Sylvia (Steven) Kallfelz, and Ronald (Jennifer) Snedaker, as well as her grandchildren Morgan, Sara, Bryce, Ella, Michael, Stefanie, and Erin. She is also survived by her beloved sister, Erna (Josef) Hofbauer, sisters-in-law, Dawn Davey, and Elizabeth Hawver, as well as extended family and friends.
Elfrieda retired from Universal Instruments and then worked several years as a pca for Lourdes at Home. Elfrieda loved her family and was proud of her grandchildren. She also was a long- time member of Saint Francis Assisi in Hillcrest, NY.
A private service will be held at Chase funeral home, at the convenience of the family. Burial will be at Saint Stanislaus Kostka Cemetery, Maine, NY.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 20 to Apr. 26, 2020