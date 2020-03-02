|
Elfriede Rothemeyer
Conklin - Elfriede Rothemeyer, died March 1, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband Gunther and son Frank. She is survived by sons Bernd (Linda) and Walter, grandsons Michael (Sabrina), Dayn (Kristyn) and Cory, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The family is grateful for the care provided at Willow Point Nursing Home for the past 5 years.She will be buried privately at Riverhurst Cemetery. Please sign her guestbook at www.HEFuneralhome.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020