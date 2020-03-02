Services
Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home
483 Chenango St.
Binghamton, NY 13901
607-722-4023
Resources
More Obituaries for Elfriede Rothemeyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elfriede Rothemeyer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elfriede Rothemeyer Obituary
Elfriede Rothemeyer

Conklin - Elfriede Rothemeyer, died March 1, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband Gunther and son Frank. She is survived by sons Bernd (Linda) and Walter, grandsons Michael (Sabrina), Dayn (Kristyn) and Cory, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The family is grateful for the care provided at Willow Point Nursing Home for the past 5 years.She will be buried privately at Riverhurst Cemetery. Please sign her guestbook at www.HEFuneralhome.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elfriede's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home
Download Now