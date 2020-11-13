1/1
Elijah Tauterouff
1999 - 2020
Elijah Tauterouff

On November 1, 2020 our beloved Elijah Amaru Tauterouff, born June 16, 1999 passed through the gates of heaven.

Elijah was predeceased by his grandmother Mary Tauterouff. He is survived by his parents Thalya and Christopher Tauterouff, Sandra Wheeland, siblings Kyle (Terrah) Holly, Mirakal, Trinity, Nazareth, and Messiah Tauterouff, His beloved dog "Trippy",

grandparents John and Ede Adams, grandfather William Foote, many aunts, uncles, and cousins that were more like brothers and many special friends. Elijah loved his animals, especially his dog "Trippy" whom he had a special bond with. I never heard a dog cry until now. He had the biggest heart and was the sunshine in many peoples lives. His smile and laugh were infectious and he was always the first one to help anyone else. He was a very hard worker and excelled at whatever he put his mind to. He touched many peoples lives and will remain forever in our hearts. Fly high baby boy till we see each other again.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements made by AEGIS CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICES, 196 Clinton Street, Binghamton, NY.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
